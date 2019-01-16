City Bans Parking On Certain Streets To Ease Snow Removal

City Commission Meetings Moved To 6 P.M. Starting Jan. 28

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Harrodsburg Board of Commissioners held their first regular meeting of 2019 on Monday night. And while it was their first meeting with new Mayor Art Freeman, they had to tackle an old problem: parking.

The commissioners voted unanimously to block parking on one side of Dove Court, Thompson Drive, Harrods Court, Hillcrest and Bates Streets. They also voted to ban parking on both sides of Park Way and Fairview Court.

The issue behind the parking ban is snow removal.

While winter storm Gia only left a light dusting of snow on Harrodsburg this past weekend, it was difficult for city snow plows to clean the streets, said Commissioner Charlie Mattingly.

Mattingly said emergency vehicles also had issues responding to calls on the streets named.

Gail Napier, supervisor of Harrodsburg’s communications department, said the city used to advise residents not to park on streets before snowstorms.

“I don’t understand why we scrape streets when we can’t get down streets,” said Mayor Freeman.

In other business, the Harrodsburg Board of Commissioners voted to move city meetings to 6 p.m. starting on Jan. 28.

The next meeting of the Harrodsburg Board of Commissioners will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 28, at the Harrodsburg City Hall (208 South Main Street).

