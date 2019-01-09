MLK Celebration Set For Jan. 21 At Harrodsburg Baptist Church

Jan. 14 Is Deadline For T-Shirt Contest Entries

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

Coordinators of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration are calling for artists to submit designs for their annual t-shirts. The designs must cover the theme which is “Overcoming Today” and presented on an 8-by-11 inch piece of paper to the Mercer County Extension Office by Monday, Jan. 14 or digitally produced and emailed to luci.hockersmith@uky.edu.

The winner will be recognized during the program as well as have their design printed on the 210 free t-shirts given out at the event on a first come first serve basis during the pancake breakfast.

“I am so grateful this event has grown to have significance to the community as it was my first organized programming effort as a new Extension Agent back in 2006,” said Luci Hockersmith, coordinator of the event. “It would not have done so or been possible without the help of many committed volunteers.”

MLK Day will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 21 beginning at 8 a.m. with a free pancake breakfast served at Harrodsburg Baptist Church, located at 312 South Main Street. The celebration will continue with a march at 9 a.m. and a program at 9:30 a.m.

The special program will feature keynote speaker Trevor D. Short and two special music performances by Jessica Browning and Diane Green.

There will also be a special recognition of the tee shirt contest winner and a community volunteer.

There will be breakout sessions after the program. The sessions will be an opportunity for facilitated dialogue about current issues facing the community. Groups will be divided into texting and non-texting audiences.

For more information, email Luci Hockersmith, coordinator of the event, at luci.hockersmith@uky.edu.

