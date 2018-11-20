Holiday Festivities Start Nov. 29

Christmas Parades Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Holiday events are happening all over Mercer County the first weekend of December.

Harrodsburg’s annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. “This year’s theme is the Joy of Christmas,” said Julie Wagner, executive director of Harrodsburg First Main Street program and organizer of the event. “I wanted to leave the theme open to interpretation.”

Wagner says that anyone can register to participate in the parade and all floats are eligible for the $100 grand prize. Just like in previous years, the parade will include pictures with Santa at Old Towne Park as well as lights, candy and lots of loveable characters. The parade’s grand marshal will be 11-year old Henry Gagnon and line up will be at Broadway street.

Burgin Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 1, at 5 p.m. with a line up at 4 p.m.

Pictures with Santa will be available before the parade at Ash Dan Estate starting at 4 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be riding in a 1966 Chevy during the parade.

Burgin is asking community members to bring an ornament to hang on the town Christmas tree during the tree lighting ceremony held on Main Street following the parade.

The family of the late James Motley will be grand marshals of the Parade.

The Salvisa Ruritan Club Parade is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. the annual parade will have cash prizes for divisions separating youth organizations and adult participants.

Santa will be at the Ruritan Club building after the parade where there will be free hot chocolate, cookies and stuffed toys for the children.

No entry fee is required and all floats are welcome. Line up is at old 127 and Oregon Road at 6 p.m.

