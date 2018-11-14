Fiscal Court OKs Jail Expenses

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

On Tuesday, the Mercer County Fiscal Court approved some expenses for the Boyle County Detention Center.

In addition to paying $50,000 to the Boyle County Fiscal Court for jail operations—November includes three payrolls—Mercer magistrates also approved paying $12,043.77 for the energy efficiency bond issue and debt service payment.

Mercer County Attorney Ted Dean explained that the payment is for new low-flow plumbing fixtures installed at the regional jail several years ago.

Considering how high water rates in Boyle County have become, Dean said the fixtures have paid for themselves.

Dean also told the magistrates that the final version of a report on overcrowding at the jail was completed, and could be read online at the Boyle County website.

Dean called the 349-page report, which contains 13 chapters and six appendices, “a long slog” but said it was well worth the magistrates’ time to read carefully.

According to Mercer County Judge-Executive Milward Dedman, a public meeting to go over the report’s findings will be held on Thursday, Nov. 29. The time and location are still to be decided, Dedman said.

The next meeting of the Mercer County Fiscal Court will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at the Mercer County Fiscal Courthouse (207 West Lexington Street).

