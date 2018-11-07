Rowlette Indicted For Shooting

20 Indicted By Mercer Grand Jury

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer Grand Jury handed down indictments last Wednesday on charges including assault, rape and assaulting a police officer.

ASSAULT

Richard Rowlette, 56, of 456 Manns Road, is charged with 1st-degree assault, a class B felony.

On Saturday, Sept. 22, at 8:30 p.m., Rowlette fired three shots from a 9mm handgun, the third shot striking the victim, Joshua Dickerson, 33, in the back. Dickerson and Rowlette, who both lived at the house on Manns Road, were engaged in a dispute on the back porch when the shooting started.

Dickerson was transported to the Albert B. Chandler Hospital UK HealthCare Emergency Room for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Rowlette’s bond was set at $20,000 with the condition he has no further contact with the victim.

Dep. Matt Swabey (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.

RAPE

A Burgin man has been charged with rape and unlawful imprisonment.

According to the indictment, Lloyd Richardson, 47, of 208 First Street, Burgin, raped a woman he kept imprisoned from Aug. 1–21.

Last week, he was indicted for 1st-degree rape, a class B felony, and 1st-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class D felony. Burgin Police Chief Casey Rucker testified.

On Sunday, Nov. 4, Lloyd was arrested in Lancaster and served with the Mercer County indictments. Richardson is being held on a $20,000 bond.

ASSAULTING A POLICE OFFICER

Johnny Baker, 43, of 327 Wesley Miller Lane, is charged with 3rd-degree assault, a class D felony, and two class A misdemeanors—resisting arrest and 2nd-degree criminal mischief. According to the indictment, on Sept. 2, Baker threatened and attempted to physically harm Patrolman Aaron Miller of the Harrodsburg Police Department (HPD) when Miller attempted to arrest him at the Bluegrass Inn. Baker also damaged property belonging to the inn. Bail was set at $5,000 on the provision Baker has no further contact with the victim. Miller testified.

POSSESSION OF FORGED INSTRUMENTS

Alexandria Logan, 25, of 412 Cresthill Drive, is charged with four class D felony counts of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. According to the indictment, on four separate occasions from June 19 to Aug. 4, Logan was in possession of four forged checks ranging in value from $130 to $200, all drawn on Whitaker Bank. Bail was set at $10,000. Dep. Bill Cruce (MCSO) testified.

Jeffrey Price, 44, of 167 Old Brown Road, Salvisa, is charged with three class D felony counts of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. According to the indictment, on three separate occasions from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, Price was in possession of three forged checks ranging in value from $75 to $192.85, all drawn on Whitaker Bank. Bail was set at $5,000. Dep. Bill Cruce (MCSO) testified.

