Where To Vote In Mercer County

Voting in Mercer County is on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

“Voters can go to mercercountyclerkky.com or elect.ky.gov and inquire about their voting location and also view a sample ballot for Mercer County,” said Chris Horn, Mercer County clerk. “I would like to share with all registered voters in Mercer County that we are located in the Second Congressional District for United States Representative in congress and we will not have Andy Barr and Amy McGrath on our Mercer County ballot since they are running in the Sixth Congressional District.”

Candidates for the Second Congressional District are Republican incumbent. Brett Guthrie, Democratic challenger Hank Linderman and Independent Thomas A. Loecken.

Here’s a list of voting stations by precinct:

• A101 Perryville Tollgate, National Guard Armory—500 Tapp Road

• A102 Dixville, Dixville Fire Station—2470 Dixville Road

• A103 Rose Hill, Old Rose Hill Post Office—232 Old Lewis Road

• A104 Cornishville, Cornishville Fire Station—4534 Cornishville Road

• C101 Terrapin, Terrapin Fire Station—2640 Talmage Mayo Road

• C102 Salvisa, Ruritan Building—404 Main Street, Salvisa

• C104 Bohon, Building at Bohon—2224 Bohon Road

• C105 Duncan, Terrapin Fire Station—2640 Talmage Mayo Road

• D102 Stringtown, National Guard Armory—500 Tapp Road

• D103 Robinson House, Lions Park Building—450 E. Factory Street

• E101 North Burgin, Burgin Independent School—440 E. Main Street, Burgin

• E102 South Burgin, Burgin Independent School—440 E. Main Street, Burgin

• F101 Court House, Lions Park Building—450 E. Factory Street

• F102 Chambers House, Lions Park Building—450 E. Factory Street

• G101 Passmore House, Lions Park Building—450 E. Factory Street

• G102 Opera House, Lions Park Building—450 E. Factory Street