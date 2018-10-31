Shop Local On Small Business Saturday Nov. 24

Shop Local, Shop Small

Jennifer Marsh

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

Small Business Saturday is Saturday, Nov. 24, with local shops contributing sales, promotions and local charm not found anywhere but Mercer County.

Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 by credit card company American Express to help small businesses gain additional exposure and to change the way consumers shop within their own community during the holiday season, according to Farm Bureau Financial Services. Eight years later it is still helping small businesses achieve goals.

For small business owners, their stores are an extension of who they are. By giving the local businesses a chance, patrons are helping the community as a whole. According to the Farm Bureau, local businesses give approximately 250 percent more to nonprofits and community causes than large corporate stores and $68 out of every $100 spent within the community stays in the local economy.

“The chamber promotes and helps every member during Small Business Saturday,” said Jill Cutler, executive director of the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce. “The Harrodsburg Herald is a hub that Saturday”

Cutler announced that she would even promote non-chamber member small businesses that Saturday, as long as they will be open.

For more information, contact Jill Cutler at 734-2365.

