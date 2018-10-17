Campbellsville Coping Seminar On Oct. 23

Jennifer Marsh

Campbellsville University is hosting a “Coping Toolkit” seminar on Tuesday, Oct. 23 from 5:30- 8 p.m. at the Harrod Dorms, located at 200 Conover Drive, in a partnership with the Mercer County Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention.

The seminar hopes to teach families how to care for themselves while their loved one is struggling with addiction. A light supper will be served.

“In my experience I have seen how much suffering families of addicts go through,” said Dr. Cheryl Erwin, organizer of the event. “In my research I found that families whose loved ones are addicted to substances have a greater burden than those families that love a schizophrenic.”

Erwin spent a year and half working at the Isaiah House and said she learned so much about the families of addicts through her work there.

The speakers will include:

Kathy Miles, Licensed Clinical Alcohol and Drug Counselor, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist.

Diane Green, Peer Support Specialist

Denise Babcock, Leader Parents of Addicted Lives.

Ashley Dufour, Peer Support Intake Coordinator.

Andrea Tomer Lewis, Certified Domestic Violence Advocate.

The class and meal are free to attendees.

Light supper will be provided by Dunn and Company catering.

Attendees will be learning how to take care of yourself when your loved on is addicted to alcohol/drugs.

In partnership with the Mercer County Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention.

For more information, contact Dr. Cheryl Erwin at 859-948-5979.

