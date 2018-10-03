Mercer All-Comers XC Results; Lady Titans finish in first place

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans and Burgin Bulldogs competed in the Mercer All-Comers cross country meet at Anderson Dean Park on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

On the girl’s side, Mercer County finished in first place overall. Junior Haley Blevins came in first place (20:59), eighth grader Clayra Darnell finished behind Blevins in second place (22:36) and sophomore Emma Leitenberger finished in fourth place (23:44).

Burgin freshman Kenzie Humber was the top Lady Bulldog to place, finishing ninth (26:15). Freshman Rebecca Biggs was the next highest Lady Bulldog, placing 12th (26:37).

On the boy’s side, Mercer junior Cody Curtsinger finished in second place (19:05) behind Anderson County’s Mason Pierce (18:25). Senior Noah Hicks was the next Titan to finish, placing sixth (20:29).

Burgin senior Drew Hatfield was the top Bulldog male, coming in third place (20:05). Freshman John Boursaw was the next Bulldog to place, finishing 11th (20:53).

Neither Burgin or Mercer boy’s team placed in the top three overall standings.

Full Mercer/Burgin results (Female):

(1) Haley Blevins – Mercer County (20:59)

(2) Clayra Darnell – Mercer County (22:36)

(4) Emma Leitenberger – Mercer County (23:44)

(9) Kenzie Humber – Burgin (26:15)

(10) Brianna Wimsatt – Mercer County (26:24)

(12) Rebecca Biggs – Burgin (26:37)

(13) Erin Darland – Mercer County (26:42)

(15) Madison King – Mercer County (27:13)

(23) Corban Profitt – Mercer County (30:37)

Full Mercer/Burgin results (Male):

(2) Cody Curtsinger – Mercer County (19:05)

(3) Drew Hatfield – Burgin (20:05)

(6) Noah Hicks – Mercer County (20:29)

(11) John Boursaw – Burgin (20:53)

(19) Luke Gagnon – Mercer County (22:12)

(30) Jacob Coleman – Mercer County (25:06)

PHOTOS BY ARPAN DIXIT: