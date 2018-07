William Harvey Smock, age 77, Harrodsburg, husband of Evelyn Louise Currens Smock, died Monday, July 9, 2018, in Harrodsburg.

Born Aug. 4, 1940, in Washington County, he was the son of the late John Thomas and Beulah Key Smock.

He attended Mackville High School, was a US Army veteran of the Korean War, was a retired factory worker for the Bosch Company in Lexington.