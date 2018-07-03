Little League All-Stars begin play

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Little League All-Stars began play this weekend in Winchester.

The 11U all-stars had a solid start to their all-star season.

They defeated the Winchester 11U all-stars 22-5 on Saturday, June 30, but lost to the Lexington Eastern 11U all-stars 7-1.

Against Winchester, Mercer scored every inning, winning in four innings.

Ayden Stephens earned the win for Mercer, pitching three innings, giving up five runs on four hits, with three strikeouts.

Jackson Whitenack had a big day at the plate. He went 3-for-4 at the plate, drove in five runs and scored three times. Maddox Hager was second on the team with three RBI, also going 3-for-4 at the plate and scoring three times. Jackson Doughty also had three RBI. Stephens, Carter Devine and Conner Smith drove in two RBI each. Gage Phillips, Landen Sexton and Brayden Campbell drove in one run each to round out the scoring for Mercer.

In the 11U loss to Lexington Eastern, Smith drove in the lone run.

The 12U all-stars took a tough loss in their opener, losing to the Lexington 12U all-star team 11-0 in five innings.

The 10U all-stars lost 32-0 to Lexington Eastern on Saturday, June 29.