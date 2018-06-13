Lay comes out on top in Beef Festival 5K; full results

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The annual Beef Festival/Harrodsburg Lions Club 5K was held this past Saturday, June 8, starting and ending on Main Street.

Trevar Lay of Burgin won the 5K with a time of 17:58.

Listed below are the full results. Runners will be separated by place, name and time.

1, Trevar Lay, 17:58; 2, Dan Gagnon, 23:20; 3, Derik Hunt, 23:41; 4, Allison Alexander, 24:30; 5, Mike McRay, 24:31; 6, Doug McClain, 25:11; 7, Laurie Belcher, 25:30; 8. John Sims, 25:43; 9, Caleb Bottoms, 26:09; 10, Zach Schadler, 26:14; 11, Mark Stratton, 27:47; 12, Troy Von, 27:35; 13, Will Davis, 28:04; 14, Kimberly Hamilton, 28:14; 15, Bobbie Perkins, 28:24; 16, Jackie Schadler, 28:25; 17, Crystal Cox, 30:26; 18, Sherry Peavler, 30:41; 19, Lisa Stamper; 31:02; 20, Shawn Belcher, 31:08; 21, Wes Gaddis, 31:25; 22, Tammy Higgins, 32:35; 23, Melinda Wofford, 32:28; 24, Richie Bottoms, 34:35; 25, Rylan Genco, 35:13; 26, Harold Lanham, 36:30; 27, Vicki Voisardi, 43:53; 28, Rhonda Anderson, 47:47; 29, Cassie Bottoms, 47:48; 30, Ella Lowther, 54:06; 31, Helen Lowther, 54:12.