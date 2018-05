Troy Wayne Schulte, 49, of Danville died Thursday, April 26, 2018 at his residence.

Born October 1, 1968, he was the son of Herb and Florence McKinney Schulte of Burgin.

He was a former Black Hawk Security Guard at Panasonic in Danville, he had volunteered at Burgin Church of God Food Bank, and loved camping and the outdoors.