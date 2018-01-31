Faulkner’s game-winner stuns Pulaski; Earns 1,000 career rebounds

Arpan Dixit

The Mercer County Titans (17-4) and the Pulaski County Maroons (15-5) have provided local fans with very competitive basketball games over the last few seasons, and Tuesday night was no different. Despite winning the last four out of five games with the Maroons, The Titans lost in the 12th region championship game last March, which ended their season.

Since then, they have won the last two games against Pulaski, which includes Tuesday night’s 86-84 victory to remain undefeated in region play.

Senior Trevon Faulkner is a candidate for Mr. Basketball for a reason. He had 32 points, including the game-winning lay up with seven seconds left, to give the Titans a big win on the road. Faulkner also reached a huge milestone Tuesday night. He also had nine rebounds, which takes him over 1,000 for his career. His unprecedented career continues.

It was an overall team win and Head Coach Josh Hamlin talked about the win.

“It was a team effort tonight. When you get into January and early February, it can be anybody on any given night,” he said. “I thought the trio of Jackson Lewis, Jamason Sherrow and Trey Price gave us some big minutes.”

Sophomore Carter Baughman owned the first half. He scored 18 points and hit four three-pointers in the first two quarters. Baughman was getting in the passing lanes and made big plays throughout the game, finishing with 21 points. Sophomore Kaelin Drakeford also had one of his strongest games of the season, scoring 15 points and hitting three triples himself.

“We believe Kaelin (Drakeford) is one of the best sophomores in the region,” said Hamlin. “He hit big shots when they weren’t guarding him and had some really good drives throughout the game.”

Scoring for the Titans: Faulkner 32, Baughman 21, Drakeford 15, Lewis 8, Sherrow 3, Price 3, Gillis 2, Divine 2.

Scoring for the Maroons: Butt 31, Oaks 16, Elmore 16, Farley 12, Combs 7, Heath 3.

