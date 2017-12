Charlie Lyons, Jr., 85, widower of Maxie Lunsford Lyons, died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born June 3, 1932 in Braxton, he was the son of the late Charlie and Elizabeth Lyons. He was a self-employed farmer and a member of the Greater Life Apostolic Church.