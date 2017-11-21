Vicky Reed Leaves Haggin Hospital

Dr. Vicky Reed, DHA, FACHE, is leaving the James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital effective Thursday, Nov. 30.

The announcement was made Tuesday that Reed, who has been the chief executive officer at Haggin since 2011, has decided to step down in order to pursue another CEO opportunity.

Officials at the Ephraim McDowell Health System say Reed declined an offer to stay on as chief administrative officer at Haggin, which will officially become part of the Ephraim McDowell Health System on Friday, Dec. 1. The hospital will be renamed Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital.

The seven years Reed has guided Haggin have not been easy. Small rural hospitals like are struggling to keep their doors open across the country. Reed helped sell the Extended Care Facility, which Haggin said was a money loser, to Trilogy Health Services and helped the hospital expand its services. Over the last several years, Haggin opened a part-time orthopedic clinic, a weekend walk-in clinic, a primary care facility and a pulmonary and sleep medicine office. Under Reed’s tenure, Haggin earned a designation as a Level IV trauma center.

“It truly has been my pleasure and privilege to serve everyone associated with the James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital and the citizens of Harrodsburg and Mercer County,” said Reed, a native of Connecticut who owns a home in Harrodsburg. “I will always have fond memories of my time here; however, after much reflection, I will be leaving in order to pursue another CEO opportunity, knowing that Haggin, the team members and the community will be in capable hands.”

On Dec. 1, Dr. Lynne Warner Lynn, DNP, RN, system vice president of clinical effectiveness, will become interim hospital administrator a Haggin. Lynn has been with McDowell for 35 years, beginning her career as a registered nurse. Lynn has served as an ICU nurse at Haggin and taught clinical nursing programs at the hospital while still working for Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Cente

r in Danville. Most recently, Lynn was earned a doctor of nursing practice degree from Eastern Kentucky University.

“I am excited and feel extremely blessed to have the opportunity to serve the residents of Mercer County,” Lynn said. “The providers and associates of Haggin have given excellent care to my family and friends over the years. As the interim administrator of James B. Haggin Hospital, I will work hard to serve the Associates of Haggin and the people of Mercer County, to provide quality health care services, building on James B. Haggin’s legacy.”

