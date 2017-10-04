Signs For Veterans To Be Unveiled

The last two signs honoring Mercer County veterans will be unveiled on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the old Harrodsburg High School. The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. All family and friends of Lance Cpl. Donald Deloy Hanson, United States Marine Corps, and all Vietnam veterans are invited to attend. The public is also welcome.

For Jack Mattingly, who served as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps during the war, the signs represent the respect deserved for Mercer County veterans.

“The signs represent that we brought those guys home,” Mattingly said.

