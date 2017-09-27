Lady Titans senior Howard picks University of the Cumberlands

Arpan Dixit

Being a successful Mercer County athlete comes with a lot of perks. One of them is being on the radar of schools around the state so one can continue their athletic career and education.

Senior Alyssa Howard has ended her recruitment process and has decided to further her soccer career and education at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg.

“Choosing where you will go to college is very important and tough,” said Howard. “My career goal is to become a physician assistant. While I wanted to play soccer in college, it was more important to choose the right college for your career.”

Howard said ultimately, she chose the University of the Cumberlands because they offer a master’s program for a physician assistant.

Howard plans on majoring in biology.

Howard’s parents, Greg and Denise Howard, have greatly impacted her life by teaching her that hard work pays off. “They are always there offering advice and support when I need it or when they think I need it,” said Howard.

Howard said she has been playing soccer since she was four years old and has been playing year round since she was eight. She said her older sister played and that’s what got her started.

Her sister Amanda is a former Lady Titan soccer player and is having a stellar career as a goalie at Campbellsville. She was named first-team All-MidSouth Conference (MSC), Academic All-MSC, second-team NAIA All-American and third-team NCCAA All-American and is currently in the midst of her senior year as a Lady Tiger. During her time at Mercer, she was All-District for four years, All-Region three years, All-State honorable mention and made first team All-State her senior year. It is safe to say that athletic and academic success runs in the Howard family.

