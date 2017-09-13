Lady Titans soccer get first win of the season

Arpan Dixit

The Mercer County Lady Titans soccer team have struggled through the first month of the season, but a team with only three seniors and many underclassmen, that is expected.

This past week, the Lady Titans earned their first win of the season against Western Hills (3-4) on Wednesday, Sept 6., but also suffered a tough loss to Anderson County on Monday, Sept. 11.

Coming into their match up against the Lady Wolverines, the Lady Titans were coming off a beatdown by defending state champion West Jessamine.

Head Coach Joshua Culver said he wanted his team to be patient, find their feet and keep possession. His team responded and earned their first win of the season by a final score of 4-3.

The first half couldn’t have gone better if you’re a Mercer fan. The Lady Titans struck first off a Aubrey Jones goal midway through the first half. The junior had an impressive game, attacking the ball and making quality runs to get in position to score. Sophomore Lyzzi Prigmore put the Lady Titans up 2-0 after an impressive goal from outside the box with under 10 minutes to play in the half.

Western Hills scored three goals in the last 25 minutes of the half to make the game very interesting. They scored their third goal with five minutes left to play, which put the Lady Titans on their heels.

Fortunately for Culver and his team, they were able to hold on earn their first victory of the season.

“The first half was excellent soccer, we were using our back line to switch the field, using our defense and mids to work on the attack,” said Culver. “And then you know we go up four goals and we got a little satisfied there and in the second half, they came out and played harder.”

