Mercer girls soccer looking to replace seniors lost

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Soccer season is just about underway as head coach Josh Culver looks to lead the Lady Titans soccer program in his second season at the helm.

“We lost a lot with our back line being seniors, so we are going to be in a rebuilding year in that part of the field,” said Culver. “A lot of players are returning in other positions so we are really focused this preseason on the back line.”

Seniors Lily Rogers, Jasa Connelly, Savannah Prigmore and Alyssa Howard are the veterans on the team and Culver knows they have to take on a bigger leadership role this season.

Howard is a key player in the back line and Culver expects a lot out of the senior in her final year. “She does a phenomenal job in the back and having a little bit younger defense this year, I’m going to have her step up and take on a bigger leadership role this season.”

Some of the underclassmen that Culver expects to make a big impact right off the bat are Abby Dean and Bella Garrett.

“Abby has phenomenal foot skills and that runs in the family for sure. We are really excited to see what she can bring,” he said.

Garrett has a lot of speed and is really physical on the pitch, something Culver said needs to be the theme for his team if they want to sit atop the region.

Junior Lyzzi Prigmore and sophomore Abby Rogers saw a lot of time on the field last season and that experience will be valued this year.

Culver said he wants his team to have a family-type atmosphere, whether it is on or off the field. “Really what we’ve had a big focus on throughout the summer and through the preseason is building relationships together as a team,” he said. “Last year we struggled with that a little bit, but I feel like this year we have a lot more leaders on the field and that goes a long way.”

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.