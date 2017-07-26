Motorists: Beware Of Bargain Hunters During 127 Yard Sale

The 127 Yard Sale will run next week from Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 6, and Mercer County Sheriff Ernie Kelty has a message for all the bargain hunters: “We will strictly enforce no parking on the side of the highway,” Kelty said.

The yard sale, which is billed as the worlds longest, began in Tennessee and Kentucky back in 1987 and has grown to cover 690 miles, from Alabama to Michigan.

Original created to prove America’s back roads still have something to offer, the yard sale offers more than secondhand bargains. Organizers say there are over 300 attractions along the route to provide enjoyment for the whole family.

The yard sale’s route through Kentucky begins in Covington and runs south.

Here in Mercer County, the yard sale will attract visitors from all over the commonwealth, but parking alongside the highway has been an issue for years.

This year, Kelty has received permission from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to erect signs along U.S. 127 informing shoppers not to park on the side of the highway, which is the main arterial route into and out of Mercer County.

There are still spots available for vendors looking to sell their wares along 127. For more information, visit online at www.127sale.com.

Like last year, Sheriff Kelty and his deputies will step up their patrols during the yard sale to make sure no one gets hurt. Also like last year, they will only issue warnings to motorists who park along the highway.

According to the sheriff’s office, there were two accidents in Mercer County during last year’s yard sale, including one in a parking lot. No injuries were reported.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of The Harrodsburg Herald.