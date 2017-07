Robert F. Wright, 87, of Harrodsburg, widower of Arah Langford Wright, died Sunday, July 9, 2017, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Nov. 7, 1929, in Santa Monica, Calif., he was the son of the late Christopher E. and Mary Kansler Wright.

He served in the Merchant Marines and was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He constructed golf courses and was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church.