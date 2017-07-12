Burgin Family Offers $500 Reward For Return Of Lost Service Dog

A Burgin family is asking for help bringing a loved one home.

Quinn, a six-month-old German Shepherd mix, ran away last week. Not only is she a beloved member of the family, she’s also the eyes and ears of her owner.

Quinn is being trained as a service dog to assist Emma Riley, who is visually and audibly impaired. Riley, who suffers from Ushers Syndrome, is deaf and also going blind.

The family believes fireworks scared off the puppy last week. Adam Russell said Quinn has been spotted around Burgin, including by the Dollar General store.

Quinn weighs approximately 40 pounds and is dark black in color. At the time she went missing, she was wearing a two-tone pink reflective collar but no tag.

According to Emma Riley’s Facebook page, the family has offered a $500 reward for any information as to the dog’s whereabouts. She urges people to remember Quinn may be terrified and should be approached with care.

Training a service dog can be very expensive. According to servicedogcertifications.org, it can cost up to $25,000 to train one dog to assist with a disability, including the cost of the puppy, medical bills, training and certification fees. But the family has lost more than money.

If you have any information regarding Quinn, contact Adam Russell at 859-613-0370.

