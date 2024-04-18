Burgin Yard Sale, Model Train Show And More: Weekender For April 18—26

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

All aboard! The 3rd Annual Model Train Show and Sale happens at the Stable at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue) on Saturday, April 20, starting at 10 a.m. In addition to model trains, there will be door prizes every hour as well as food trucks. The cost is $5 per person and free for children aged 10 and under as well as veterans and active military. Proceeds will benefit the Harrodsburg Christian Church Youth Group.

Ready to roll up your sleeves? Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is hosting Stewardship Saturday on April 20. You—yes, you—can help maintain the nearly 40 miles of recreational trails, as well as battle erosion and clear invasive species. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and willing to use hand tools including shovels and loppers, and should wear leather work gloves and sturdy, closed-toe shoes or work boots.

In return, volunteers are eligible to receive 20 percent off an overnight stay (available the Thursday—Sunday nights of stewardship weekend) and a voucher for 20 percent off one meal at the Trustees’ Table.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County!

Thursday, April 18

• Trivia and Raffle at the Combination at Main (225 South Main Street, Suite 100). Teams of four compete for a $25 gift card. Competition starts 6:30 p.m., with Queen of Hearts Raflle—sponsored by Harrodsburg Rotary Club—at 7 p.m. Facebook@the Combination 2017 or 859-605-2156.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by American Blackbird. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, April 19

• Burgin Community Yard Sale. Spaces located at 308 East Main Street and 200 East Main Street, Burgin. First come, first serve. Items can be left for trash in corner. Must follow Rumpke pick-up rules. 859-605-9652 or astewart@cityofburgin.com or cityofburgin.com or Facebook @Burgin117.

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Open Gym Basketball at Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). 5 to 7 p.m. 859-262-5600 or Facebook @Mackville Community Center.

• Bedtime With The Babies at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guests are invited to gather outside the barn for a warm drink and a quiet bedtime story with the animals. All ages welcome. Pricing: Free for age 2 and under, $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Friday Family Flicks featuring “Migration” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). A family of mallards face a tough trip south for the winter in this 2023 animated movie featuring Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina and Danny DeVito. Rated PG, runtime 82 minutes. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, April 20

• Burgin Community Yard Sale. Spaces located at 308 East Main Street and 200 East Main Street, Burgin. First come, first serve. Items can be left for trash in corner. Must follow Rumpke pick-up rules. 859-605-9652 or astewart@cityofburgin.com or cityofburgin.com or Facebook @Burgin117.

• Family Farm Days and Brunch with the Babies at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Meet and interact with new baby “farmily” members including lambs, kids, chicks, piglets, calves and many more. Activity stations, sheep shearing, hay wagon rides, hay bale pyramid, scavenger hunt, pony rides and more. Tickets onsite at the Welcome Center available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Family Farm Days. Register below for Brunch with the Babies and your admission for Family Farm Days is included. Enjoy a kid-friendly brunch buffet in The Trustees’ Table or a continental breakfast in the Meeting House, then join the fun at Family Farm Days. Additional food options available outside 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. including biscuit sandwiches, muffins, cereal, coffee and more. Post Office Shop opens at 9 a.m. and will have grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, chips and sweets. Children 17 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult. All participants must be ticketed. Tickets are non-refundable and the event is rain or shine. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• 3rd Annual Model Train Show and Sale at the Stable at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Scales and gauges: Z, N, HO, O and G. Door prizes every hour, food trucks. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $5 per person, free for children aged 10 and under and veterans or active military. $15 per dealer table, $10 per table if you buy six or more tables. Proceeds will benefit Harrodsburg Christian Church Youth Group. John Perkins, 859-325-6599 or Johnperkinswelding@outlook.com or Facebook @hccdoc.

• Stewardship Saturday at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Help maintain nearly 40 miles of recreational trails, battle erosion, clear invasive species. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and willing to use hand tools including shovels and loppers, and should wear leather work gloves and sturdy, closed-toe shoes or work boots. All volunteers are eligible to receive 20 percent off an overnight stay (available the Thursday—Sunday nights of stewardship weekend) and voucher for 20 percent off one meal at the Trustees’ Table. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Pottery Demonstration by Trish Caudill at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Caudill demonstrates her artistic process on a pottery wheel. Demonstration takes place at the Welcome Center, participation is included with admission. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Anatomy of a Duel: Discussion with local author Stuart Sanders at Mercer County Public Library History Research Center (114 Main Street). Sanders discusses his new book, “Anatomy of a Duel: Secession, Civil War, and the Evolution of Kentucky Violence.” Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Bedtime With The Babies at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guests are invited to gather outside the barn for a warm drink and a quiet bedtime story with the animals. All ages welcome. Pricing: Free for age 2 and under, $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music: Kenny Boyd at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by the Curry Kitchen. 859-865-2003 or cumminsferry.com or Facebook @Cummins Ferry RV Campground.

• Spring Evening Preserve Hike at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Enjoy the spring sunset and the ensuing night sky. During the hike, keep your eyes peeled for elusive crepuscular creatures going about their evening routines. Starts 7 p.m. Meet at the Welcome Center 15 minutes before the start of the hike. All participants should bring flashlight. Hike is for ages 12 and up. If under 18, guests must be accompanied by a ticketed adult. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Good Thang at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, April 21

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Tuesday, April 23

• Knit 1, Crochet Too at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Service (1007 Lexington Road). An evening of fun and games for the whole family with board games, card games, video games and other kinds of games, new and old. Snacks provided. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-4378 or mercer.ca.uky.edu.

Thursday, April 25

• Crafternoons with Tara at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Service (1007 Lexington Road). If you love crafting or making things with your hands then this is the program for you. All crafts completed will be eligible to enter into the county fair. Starts 2 p.m. RSVP @859-734-4378 or taraduty@uky.edu.

• Trivia and Raffle at the Combination at Main (225 South Main Street, Suite 100). Teams of four compete for a $25 gift card. Competition starts 6:30 p.m., with Queen of Hearts Raflle—sponsored by Harrodsburg Rotary Club—at 7 p.m. Facebook@the Combination 2017 or 859-605-2156.

• Live music by Nick and Tony at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bus In It Out. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, April 26

• Yard Sale at Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). Sellers can rent a table for $20 for Friday and $10 for Saturday. Items may also be donated to Mackville Community Center for sale at their table. Hours: Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food will be for sale. 859-262-5600 or Facebook @Mackville Community Center.

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Bedtime With The Babies at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guests are invited to gather outside the barn for a warm drink and a quiet bedtime story with the animals. All ages welcome. Pricing: Free for age 2 and under, $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.