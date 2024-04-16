Ollie Curry

Ollie Mae Curry, 87, of Louisville, formerly of Harrodsburg, widow of Samuel Wentz Curry, died Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Pinnacle of Louisville.

Born Oct. 9, 1936 in Paris, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Sanders W.D. and Stella Ellen (Gilbert) Baxter.

She was a social worker for the state of West Virginia and was a member of the Westport Road Baptist Church in Louisville.

Survivors include: one daughter, Brenda Sue (David) White of Louisville; two sons, Samuel (Myra) Wayne Curry of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Paul (Alyssa) Curry of Georgetowny; one sister, Wanda Lavonne Miller of Hemet, Calif.; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.