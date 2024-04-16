Betty Ryan

Betty M. Ryan, 83, of Harrodsburg, widow of Gene Ryan, died Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at her residence.

Born Aug. 29, 1940, in Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Fred Myers and Leone Myers Sigurdson.

She was a graduate of Ocosta High School, owned three businesses and attended Carpenter’s Christian Church.

She preceded in death by her first husband, Bruce Grey three brothers, Duane Myers, Morris Myers, and Ricky Myers and one sister, Margie Goodson.

Survivors include: one son, Larry Betterley (Cindy) of Harrodsburg; daughter, Michele “Miki” Gearhart, of Tumwater, Wash.; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and nieces and a nephew.