Harrodsburg City Commission To Make Changes in Public Participation Policies

During last week’s meeting, the Harrodsburg City Commission gave first reading to a new ordinance changing the procedure for participation in city meetings.

Reading from a draft of the new ordinance, Mayor Bob Williams said citizens are encouraged to bring matters of importance to department supervisors, Chief Administrative Officer Stacey Maynard, or individually to any of the commissioners, the mayor or the city attorney. If the public wishes to address the city commission during a meeting, the ordinance establishes guidelines for doing so.

Anyone who wishes to discuss a topic on the commission’s agenda should fill out a “request to address the commission” form and submit it to the chief administrative officer at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the meeting. The form requires the speaker’s name, the name of any agency the speaker may be representing, their address and phone number and the agenda item they wish to address.

According to a draft of the ordinance, speakers will be given three minutes to make their remarks. Any materials they would like to distribute to the commission should be provided to the chief administrative officer prior to the meeting.

Speakers who wish to address items not on the agenda should submit a request at least five business days before the meeting.

The speaker will also be asked to provide information and will be limited to three minutes to make their remarks.

In addition, the ordinance establishes comment guidelines concerning “undue interruption or other interference with the orderly conduct of business. The mayor may terminate the speaker’s participation if, after being called to order, the speaker persists in improper conduct or remarks.”

According to the draft ordinance, the mayor and commissioners will not enter into a dialogue with speakers. “Questions from commissioners will be for clarification purposes only.”

The draft ordinance also disallows political endorsements, demonstrations in support or opposition—clapping, cheering or hissing—and threats of personal violence.

If approved, anyone who violates the guidelines will be cautioned by the presiding officer or asked to leave. Copies of the draft ordinance are available at city hall.

The next meeting of the Harrodsburg City Commission will be Monday, April 22, at noon.