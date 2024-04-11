New Exhibit At Harrodsburg Historical Society, Bunch with the Babies And More

Robert Moore

Check out the new exhibit exploring the aftereffects of the Battle of Perryville in Harrodsburg at the Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street). The exhibit opened Tuesday, April 9.

Kentucky’s bloodiest Civil War battle resulted in hundreds of wounded soldiers being cared for in almost all the town’s homes, churches and public buildings. Artifacts on display include a surgeon’s journal listing the names and military affiliations of the men he operated on, medical equipment used at the time, hand-written accounts of soldiers’ appreciation for the townspeople who cared for them, and profiles of prominent local citizens with divided loyalties.

“The entire town came together as one to minister to the flood of wounded soldiers in the aftermath of the horrific battle,” said Nancy Hill, president of the Harrodsburg Historical Society. “Visitors will learn how the repercussions of a single battle impacted the community long afterward.”

A walking tour of sites highlighted in the exhibit is featured in a companion map available onsite. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The historical society is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays through Fridays and the first and second Saturdays of the month from 1 to 4 p.m. The historical society is closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, as well as Sundays and Mondays. The exhibit was made possible in part by the Friends of Perryville Battlefield with a generous Preserving America grant from Americana Corner.

To learn more, visit online at harrodsburghistorical.org or call 859-325-9028

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is inviting everyone to meet the newest additions to their “farmily” on Saturday, April 13, and Saturday, April 20, during the Family Farm Days and Brunch with the Babies events. Enjoy the activity stations, which include sheep shearing, hay wagon rides, scavenger hunts, face painting, pony rides and loads of baby animals. Reserve your Brunch with the Babies tickets available online.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County!

Thursday, April 11

• Trivia and Raffle at the Combination at Main (225 South Main Street, Suite 100). Teams of four compete for a $25 gift card. Competition starts 6:30 p.m., with Queen of Hearts Raflle—sponsored by Harrodsburg Rotary Club—at 7 p.m. Facebook@the Combination 2017 or 859-605-2156.

• Live music by D. Boone Pittman at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Casa Mobile. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, April 12

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Rook Tournament at Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). Rook and food, eat in or carry out. Starts 6 p.m. 859-262-5600 or Facebook @Mackville Community Center.

• Bedtime With The Babies at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guests are invited to gather outside the barn for a warm drink and a quiet bedtime story with the animals. All ages welcome. Pricing: Free for age 2 and under, $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, April 13

• Family Farm Days and Brunch with the Babies at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Meet and interact with new baby “farmily” members including lambs, kids, chicks, piglets, calves and many more. Activity stations, sheep shearing, hay wagon rides, hay bale pyramid, scavenger hunt, pony rides and more. Tickets onsite at the Welcome Center available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Family Farm Days. Register below for Brunch with the Babies and your admission for Family Farm Days is included. Enjoy a kid-friendly brunch buffet in The Trustees’ Table or a continental breakfast in the Meeting House, then join the fun at Family Farm Days. Additional food options available outside 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. including biscuit sandwiches, muffins, cereal, coffee and more. Post Office Shop opens at 9 a.m. and will have grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, chips and sweets. Children 17 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult. All participants must be ticketed. Tickets are non-refundable and the event is rain or shine. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Board Together: Board Games for Adults at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). A nice afternoon with snacks and some games that are new to you. 1 to 5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Bedtime With The Babies at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guests are invited to gather outside the barn for a warm drink and a quiet bedtime story with the animals. All ages welcome. Pricing: Free for age 2 and under, $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• D&D One Shot Adventure at Storm Crow Curiosities (104 South Main Street). Open to new and seasoned players, free to play, ages 13 and up. Dic and character sheets provided, Lawrence will serve as the dungeon master. Starts 6 p.m. 859-605-6050 or Bloodzwurth@gmail.com or Facebook @StormCrowCuriosities.

• Live music: Blue Groove Jazz at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by Bluegrass Food Truck. 859-865-2003 or cumminsferry.com or Facebook @Cummins Ferry RV Campground.

• Astronomy in the Field at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Join the Bluegrass Amateur Astronomy Club to view the wonders of the night sky using a variety of telescopes. Each viewing is free to the public and weather-dependent. If there is a chance of cloud cover, please call the day of the program to confirm viewing. Minors should have adult supervision.. Starts after sunset. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, April 14

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Tuesday, April 16

• Family Game Night at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). An evening of fun and games for the whole family with board games, card games, video games and other kinds of games, new and old. Snacks provided. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Thursday, April 18

• Trivia and Raffle at the Combination at Main (225 South Main Street, Suite 100). Teams of four compete for a $25 gift card. Competition starts 6:30 p.m., with Queen of Hearts Raflle—sponsored by Harrodsburg Rotary Club—at 7 p.m. Facebook@the Combination 2017 or 859-605-2156.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by T. Wayne and Smokey. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, April 19

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Open Gym Basketball at Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). 5 to 7 p.m. 859-262-5600 or Facebook @Mackville Community Center.

• Bedtime With The Babies at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guests are invited to gather outside the barn for a warm drink and a quiet bedtime story with the animals. All ages welcome. Pricing: Free for age 2 and under, $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Friday Family Flicks featuring “Migration” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). A family of mallards face a tough trip south for the winter in this 2023 animated movie featuring Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina and Danny DeVito. Rated PG, runtime 82 minutes. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

