Blood Drive On Friday, April 12

The Kentucky Blood Center will host a spring blood drive for Mercer County Friday, April 12, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street).

As a thank you, all donors will receive a great springy “Give Y’all” T-shirt (while supplies last).

Donations only take 45 minutes from registration to refreshment. The blood collection process takes 8-12 minutes. Staff are professionally trained to provide a comfortable and relaxing donation experience. Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

The Kentucky Blood Center provides lifesaving blood products to more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky. It is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in the Commonwealth, and has been saving local lives since 1968. Licensed by the FDA, the Kentucky Blood Center’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for Kentucky patients, providing services in 90 counties with donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Frankfort, Pikeville, Somerset and the Tri-County area (Corbin).

The Kentucky Blood Center relies on volunteer blood donors throughout the state to make sure blood is there when it’s needed for trauma and cancer patients and so much more.

