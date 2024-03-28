Kazimer Accuses Police Chief Of Violating ‘The Public Trust’

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

A local business owner complained to the Harrodsburg City Commission about Police Chief Tim Hurt this week.

“Our police chief violated the public trust,” said Jennifer Kazimer, who, with her husband, owns the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits on South Main Street. Kazimer also served a partial term on the city commission.

The Kazimers have been living on Main Street for 18 years. “I honor and respect our police department,” Kazimer said after she presented the commissioners with packets of information which included except from the HPD’s code of ethics and from text conversations which she received through requests under the Freedom of Information Act.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Kazimer said. After the meeting, she accused Hurt of violating the HPD code of ethics.

At issue is an event that happened during last year’s Oktobefest. On Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, Chief Hurt went to the Vault, apparently because of complaints about possible violations.

But it wasn’t just what happened that Saturday. It’s also what happened afterwards. In one social media posting that Kazimer provided to the city council, but which the Harrodsburg Herald has been unable to authenticate, a social media account listed as the Harrodsburg Police Department denies calling the “ABC,” presumably the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

However, in a copy of a letter provided by Kazimer, Maggie Woods, the distilled spirits administrator at the Alcoholic Beverage Control, appeared to say, “It was your Chief of Police that was concerned that the event had gotten out of hand.”

The Harrodsburg Herald was unable to contact Hurt for a comment, as he was out on FMLA leave, according to Chief Administrative Officer Stacy Maynard. In addition, Larry Wesley, assistant chief with the Harrodsburg Police Department, resigned effective March 1. City Attorney Norrie Currens was on vacation, Maynard said.

“It’s not just what happened to us,” Kazimer said after the meeting Monday. “It’s about what happened to the festival.”

On Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1:30 p.m., Justin Kyle Reister, 32, of Nicholasville, was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, 1st degree fleeing or evading police, 1st degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and driving on a DUI-suspended license, among other charges. HPD officers had observed Reister on foot “leaving the area or Oktoberfest,” according to a uniform citation. The HPD—including Chief Hurt—ended up pursuing a vehicle whose driver refused to stop. While Hurt was traveling beside the truck, “the suspect utilized his vehicle as a deadly weapon and steered hard left in an attempt to strike Chief Hurt’s vehicle,” according to the uniform citation.

Kazimer also referred to a request from a local citizen for bodycam footage of Hurt’s visit at the Vault during Oktoberfest. In a photocopy of another text exchange which the Harrodsburg Herald was unable to verify, Hurt apparently texted his staff not to “release the body cam footage” and to tell the citizen who requested the footage through that “you can’t get to it.”

After receiving a response that the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC)—which provides legal services and guidance for Harrodsburg and other cities—had informed the HPD they “had no grounds not to give it,” Hurt apparently texted to wait until he got back to the office.

“You better listen to me,” Hurt apparently texted. “Look what happened with HellCat that I wasn’t crazy about and then the ABC debacle.”

Hurt appears to be referring to the hugely unpopular decision by the Harrodsburg City Commission on Sept. 25 to buy a 2023 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody for $100,430 using funds from the city’s alcohol regulatory fee. The city commission officially rescinded the motion to buy the Hellcat at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

In the text conversation supplied by Kazimer, Hurt finally said, “Take it up there! Just got off the phone with City Hall.”

The bodycam footage subsequently became available online, Kazimer said.

“Our department deserves better than this,” Kazimer told the city commission Monday.

Commissioner Charlie Mattingly questioned Kazimer about the possible violations, including people leaving establishments with alcoholic beverages.

“Was it being served correctly?” Mattingly asked.

“I am not going to address that,” said Kazimer, who insisted the ABC found no violations.

“We tried to stop it we were not able to,” Kazimer said. “There were other establishments having issues with that.”

“They’re supposed to drink it there in the establishment,” Mattingly said.

“This is not the time to debate this,” said Mayor Bob Williams. “We don’t need to get off in the weeds to debate something we have no control over.”

Williams said he wanted to wait until City Attorney Norrie Currens returned so they could get advice.

The city commission took no action. After the meeting, Kazimer insisted she would be filing an official complaint.

“It’s horrible you have to do business here under threat of retaliation from the chief of police,” Kazimer said.

