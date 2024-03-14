Weekender March 14—22: Shamrock Shuffle, ‘James Harrod’ Reunion Party And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Harrodsburg during the Shamrock Shuffle on Saturday, March 16.

The Shamrock Shuffle is a collaborative effort between the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission and the Downtown Harrodsburg program. Each participating business will either have food and/or drink specials. Visit each of the seven participating locations to be entered into a giveaway for a gift basket valued at over $500. While visitors are encouraged to grab a drink or a bite to eat at the locations, they only have to visit the locations to get their cards punched and be eligible to win the gift basket. The first customers at each location will receive a free T-shirt commemorating the event.

Visitors must be 21 years of age or older to participate. Transportation—via a 14-passenger van—will be provided to all seven locations throughout the day by Central Kentucky Tours. No roads will be shut down for the event.

Winter hours at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill run through Tuesday, March 19, the first day of spring. Admission to Shaker Village grants you full access to The Historic Centre, The Farm and The Preserve, with a full day of self-guided and staff-led tours, talks, hands-on activities, farm experiences and more. Visit seasonal exhibits, tour historic buildings and hike over 30 miles of nature trails. Exhibits will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Daily admission includes access to all educational exhibits.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, March 14

• Trivia and Raffle at the Combination at Main (225 South Main Street, Suite 100). Teams of four compete for a $25 gift card. Competition starts 6:30 p.m., with Queen of Hearts Raflle—sponsored by Harrodsburg Rotary Club—at 7 p.m. Facebook@the Combination 2017 or 859-605-2156.

• Live music by Barefoot and Bourbon at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, March 15

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, March 16

• It Takes a Village: Volunteer Work Day at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Roll up your sleeves and lend a hand to help maintain the beauty of Shaker Village! Shaker Village staff will lead small teams of volunteers on a variety of outdoor beautification projects, including painting, staining and cleaning. Work projects will total approximately six hours of the day. For guests ages 15 and up. Space is limited. All volunteers eligible to receive 20 percent off overnight stay (available the Thursday – Sunday nights of your volunteer weekend). Use promo code VWDMR when reserving your room. Volunteers also receive continental breakfast, box lunch and a voucher for 20 percent off one meal at the Trustees’ Table. Reservations recommended. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the Stables at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Pancake and sausage breakfast, photo with the Easter Bunny, petting zoo, Easter crafts and face-painting. 8 to 11 a.m. Tickets $8, kinds under two free with paying adult. Sponsored by the Mercer County 4-H.

• Kegs and Eggs at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Kick-off event for the Shamrock Shuffle starts 10 a.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Breakfast at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). Kick-off event for the Shamrock Shuffle starts 10 a.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook@Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Second annual Downtown Harrodsburg’s Shamrock Shuffle. Visit participating locations to be entered into a giveaway for a gift basket valued at over $500. Visitors must be 21 years or older to participate. While they’re encouraged to grab a drink or a bite to eat at the locations, they only have to visit the locations to get their cards punched and be eligible to win the gift basket. Participating locations include the Combination On Main (225 South Main Street), Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street), La Fonda Mexican Restaurant (121 South Main Street), Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue), The Local (322 East Office Street), Old Owl Tavern and Owl’s Nest at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) and the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Biscuits BBQ food truck will also be set up at Lemons Mill to serve food. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Facebook @ Downtown Harrodsburg Shamrock Shuffle.

• Reunion Party for Alum from “James Harrod Battle for Kentucky’ and “The Legend of Daniel Boone” at the Lodge at Logan’s Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road)Food, silent auction, photos, fun and cash bar starts at noon. Facebook @ The Lodge at Logan Vineyards.

• Tribute to Valor and Courage Revisited with Rick Lee at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Local historian chronicles the stories of humble heroes, the American service men and women who fought to keep tyranny from our nation’s shores during World War II. Program will be held in the new History Research Center. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by Skinny Mulligan at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Biscuits BBQ. Part of the Shamrock Shuffle. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Table Reading: “The Trial of James Bridges” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Cold reading of a one hour play that will be done during the 250th. Starts 3:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by LBP Country Music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Part of the Shamrock Shuffle. Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Sunday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Day

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Tuesday, March 19

First Day of Spring

Thursday, March 21

• 2024 Farm City Celebration at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Service Office (1007 Lexington Road). Celebrate our common interests. Join the Mercer Extension Office, Mercer Farm Bureau, Mercer Chamber and Mercer Conservation as we celebrate over steak. Tickets $12 each, can be purchased from any organizing member. 6 to 8 p.m. (dinner served 6 p.m.) Jill Cutler at info@mercerchamber.com.

• Trivia and Raffle at the Combination at Main (225 South Main Street, Suite 100). Teams of four compete for a $25 gift card. Competition starts 6:30 p.m., with Queen of Hearts Raflle—sponsored by Harrodsburg Rotary Club—at 7 p.m. Facebook@the Combination 2017 or 859-605-2156.

• Live music by Lisa Allen and Monty at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by T. Wayne and Smokeys. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, March 22

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Friday Family Flicks: “Wonka” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). You’ve heard the story of the golden ticket, Charlie and Willy Wonka from Roald Dahl’s novel—but do you know how it all came to be? Starring Timothée Chalamet. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.