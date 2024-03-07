Weekender For March 7—15: Party Like It’s Margaritaville, Lions Club Spaghetti Dinner And More

Robert Moore

According to the old clock on the wall, “It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere.” Mercer County will turn into Margaritaville for a night of fun, food and spirits for all the local Parrot Heads. The tribute to the late great Jimmy Buffett happens at the Mercer County Fairgrounds Saturday, March 9, from 6 to 11:30 p.m.

The Harrodsburg Lions Club will hold their Spaghetti Lunch and Dinner at Lion’s Park Community Center on Thursday, March 14. The meal includes baked spaghetti, salad, dessert and drinks. All proceeds will fund purchase eyeglasses for those in need, Lion’s Club scholarships and other local projects. The requested donation is $8 per meal. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Carry-out is available.

Winter hours at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill run through Tuesday, March 19. The Trustees’ Table, the Inn, the Trustees Shop, the Post Office Shop and Daily Adventure Tours will all be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The village remains open to hikers, equestrians, walkers and photographers on Mondays and Tuesdays. The Welcome Center remains open and staffed around the clock.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, March 7

• Trivia and Raffle at the Combination at Main (225 South Main Street, Suite 100). Teams of four compete for a $25 gift card. Competition starts 6:30 p.m., with Queen of Hearts Raflle—sponsored by Harrodsburg Rotary Club—at 7 p.m. Facebook @the Combination 2017 or 859-605-2156.

• Live music by Andrea Gross and Derek at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, March 8

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Teen Game Zone at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Friday night gaming – video games, board games, card games, or ping pong—for teens age 13-18. Snacks provided. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, March 9

• It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Calling all Parrot Heads to enjoy a night of fun, food and spirits that pays homage to the late great Jimmy Buffett from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Facebook @Mercer County Fair And Horseshow.

• Live music by Daniel Cane at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, March 10

Daylight Saving Time—spring forward one hour starting midnight

• Overcomers Basketball and Cheerleading with Kendyl and Friends at CU-Harrodsburg (772 University Drive). Sign up your loved ones. Everyone can participate through March 10. Starts 4 p.m. mercerchamber.com/events/details/overcomers-basketball-and-cheerleading-with-kendyl-and-friends-42344.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Tuesday, March 12

• Presentation: Kandie Adkinson at the Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street). Kandie Adkinson discusses how to use the new book published by the James Harrod Trust, “Mercer County Land Patents: A Comprehensive Study of Land Appropriations in Mercer County, Kentucky.” Refreshments will be served. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-5985 or harrodsburghistorical.org.

Thursday, March 14

• Harrodsburg Lions Club Spaghetti Lunch and Dinner at Lion’s Park Community Center (109 West Lexington Street). Meal includes baked spaghetti, salad, dessert and drinks. All proceeds will fund purchase eyeglasses for those in need, Lion’s Club scholarships and other local projects, requested donation: $8 per meal. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m. Carry-out available: 859-325-0282.

• Lunch & Learn: Gardening 101 at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Bring your lunch and enjoy a presentation by Jessica Bessin, Mercer County Extension Agent for horticulture, covering all the basics of gardening—from starting seeds to harvest and everything in between. Starts at noon. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Trivia and Raffle at the Combination at Main (225 South Main Street, Suite 100). Teams of four compete for a $25 gift card. Competition starts 6:30 p.m., with Queen of Hearts Raflle—sponsored by Harrodsburg Rotary Club—at 7 p.m. Facebook@the Combination 2017 or 859-605-2156.

• Live music by Barefoot and Bourbon at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, March 15

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

