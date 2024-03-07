Shamrock Shuffle Returns March 16

Harrodsburg Goes Green For St. Patrick’s Day

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Harrodsburg during the Shamrock Shuffle on Saturday, March 16.

The Shamrock Shuffle is a collaborative effort between the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission and the Downtown Harrodsburg program. Each participating business will either have food and/or drink specials.

Everyone is invited to hit the streets of Harrodsburg for St. Patrick’s Day and visit each of the seven participating locations to be entered into a giveaway for a gift basket valued at over $500.

While visitors are encouraged to grab a drink or a bite to eat at the locations, they only have to visit the locations to get their cards punched and be eligible to win the gift basket. The first customers at each location will receive a free T-shirt commemorating the event.

Visitors must be 21 years of age or older to participate. Transportation—via a 14-passenger van—will be provided to all seven locations throughout the day by Central Kentucky Tours. No roads will be shut down for the event.

Participating locations include the Combination On Main (225 South Main Street), Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street), La Fonda Mexican Restaurant (121 South Main Street), Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue), The Local (322 East Office Street), Old Owl Tavern and Owl’s Nest at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) and the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Biscuits BBQ food truck will also be set up at Lemons Mill to serve food.

Here is a preliminary schedule for March 16:

• 10 a.m. Kegs and Eggs at the Vault and breakfast at the Downtown Pizza Pub.

• 11 a.m. All establishments open and transportation available

• 2 p.m. Live music by Skinny Mulligan at Lemons Mill.

• 7 p.m. Live music by LBP Country Music at the Vault.

• 7 p.m. Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons.

• 11 p.m. Event ends.

Downtown Harrodsburg Executive Director Kaitlyn Harder said the event is modeled after similar St. Patrick’s Day pub crawls in Lexington. Harder said it’s not necessary for participants to drink at any of the locations.

Downtown Harrodsburg and the tourist commission are looking at arranging transportation and decorations downtown.

“We are happy to team up with Downtown Harrodsburg for the second straight year to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” said Daarik Gray, executive-director for the tourist commission. “What started out as Kaitlyn and I brainstorming on something different to bring to downtown last year, ended up growing into the first annual Shamrock Shuffle. We had a lot of support from our community, as well as many visitors from out of town which helped make the event super successful and we want to continue on that success this year. Last year the weather wasn’t the best, and we still had over 1,000 participants in the event and nearly 500 people that visited all seven participating locations.”

“We are appreciative of the community, the participating businesses and our local officials for embracing this event so well last year, and we are hoping for an even bigger turnout in year two.” Gray said. “We hope everyone will gather their family and friends and head downtown to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with us!”

Follow Downtown Harrodsburg’s Shamrock Shuffle on Facebook for updates with more information on drink specials, music acts, giveaways, contests, and more.

