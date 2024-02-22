Sanitation District To Receive $3.6 Million For Gwinn Island Project

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Sanitation District has been informed they will receive funding to proceed with the Gwinn Island Road Sanitary Sewer Extension, a project with an estimated cost of more than $3.6 million, which includes a $425,000 contingency.

“This will be quite a mouthful,” said Mike Sanford, executive director of the sanitation district, at the board of directors meeting held last week. Sanford said they are waiting on a contract from the Kentucky Department of Water.

Sanford told the board that the state had received an Environmental Protection Agency grant of $3 million, and that $600,000 was being awarded to a project with green components, with the balance being applied to the state’s intended use plan. The sanitation district applied last year for funding for the Gwinn Island project. They did not receive the funding, but they ranked high on the list. Sanford said they will receive approximately $2.4 million in grant funds, which does not have to be repaid.

“That is fantastic news for us,” Sanford told the board.