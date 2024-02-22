HPD Chief Tim Hurt Retires From Army Reserves After 38 Years

Erich L. Ruehs

Harrodsburg Police Department

Harrodsburg Police Chief Tim Hurt officially retired from the United States Army on Feb. 18, 2024, 38 years to the day he signed up in 1986. In 1989, Chief Hurt transitioned from active duty to the Army Reserves in order to pursue a full time career in law enforcement. Hurt’s first stint as a police officer was with the Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement, currently a division of the State police. Hurt spent time as a police officer with Shelbyville, Simpsonville and Georgetown as well as the Kentucky Police Academy (D.O.J.T) until he joined the Harrodsburg Police Depa1tment, where he has been the chief of police over the past year.

Hurt’s entire tenure as a law enforcement officer has taken place while he was still serving with the United States Army Reserves, where he achieved the rank of sergeant major. This rank entails a tremendous amount of responsibility and represents a position only reached by one percent of all Army personnel.