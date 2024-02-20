Jane Stevens, 95, of Danville, died Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at The Willows at Harrodsburg.

Born May 1, 1928, in Salvisa, she was the daughter of the late Jack C. and Mary Willie (Coleman) Garriott.

She was a retired librarian for the Danville School District, co-owned and operated the former Tea Leaf in Danville and was a member of the Lexington Avenue Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one daughter, Alexa (Victor) Smith of Dayton, Ohio; one son, Jim (Liz) Stevens of Danville; one sister, Ruth “Oopie” Bunton of Lexington; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.