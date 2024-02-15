It’s Fun To Have Fun: ‘Cat In The Hat’ Premieres Friday, Feb. 23 At Ragged Edge Community Theatre

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Dr. Seuss’s immortal “The Cat in the Hat” premieres Friday, Feb. 23, at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (11 South Main Street). But that’s not all the Seuss for you Seuss lovers out there. In addition to “The Cat in the Hat,” Ragged Edge will also present “Green Eggs and Ham” and “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.” Tim White is the director.

According to Ragged Edge’s website, this adaptation of Dr. Seuss’s 1957 classic was developed for the stage by the National Theatre of Great Britain. The Cat in the Hat, with his barber pole top hat and red bow tie, helps Sally and her brother on a day when it’s “wet and the sun is not sunny, but we can have lots of good fun that is funny.”

The Youth Stage performance is sponsored by the Mercer County Community Endowment. Public performances are scheduled for February 23–25 and March 1–3, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. In addition, there will be school matinees on February 26–29, beginning at 9 a.m.

Opening night is Friday, Feb. 23, with show time at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 and available online at raggededgetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 859-734-2389.

