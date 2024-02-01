Nancy Neal

Nancy Louise Ransdell Neal, 82, of Lexington, wife of Arthur “Tommy” Neal, died Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

Born Feb. 14, 1941, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Ralph J. and Margaret Era Royalty Ransdell.

She was a member of Palomar Baptist Church, served as president, secretary and treasurer for AD & D Plumbing and owned Neal Realty and Investment Company.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one son, Dwayne T. (Penny) Neal of Versailles; two sisters, Sharon Stafford, and Sandra Gabbard; one brother, R.J. Ransdell; four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Janet Lee Neal; one son, Darryl Neal; two sisters, Jean Dale Ransdell and Glenda Miller; and one brother, Price Ransdell.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 3, at Palomar Baptist Church, 2190 Ft. Harrods Dr., Lexington, KY 40513.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Markey Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1312, Lexington, KY 40588-1312 or the Woodford Humane Society, 265 Thomas Lane, Versailles, KY 40383.

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Road is in care of arrangements.