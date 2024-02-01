City Supports County In Search For Options On Ambulance Service

Robert Moore

The Harrodsburg City Commission has come out in support of Mercer County’s efforts to look for other options than Mercer County Emergency Medical Services for providing medical transportation.

At a special-called meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 30, the commissioners voted unanimously to sign a letter of support for the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s application for a certificate of need for emergency ambulance services. If approved by the state, the certificate would enable the county to contract for services and allow more control over emergency services, according to the meeting’s agenda.

In other business, the Harrodsburg City Commission:

• Authorized Mayor Bob Williams to sign a municipal order amending the city’s personnel policies to add the following language related to pets in the workplace.

“The presence of pets in the workplace with an employee during the employee’s workday is not allowed,” according to the agenda. “This policy is established to avoid disruption in job duties of the employee and coworkers, reduce potential liability, protect those with allergies to animals and help maintain the company’s professional work environment.” The motion passed unanimously.

City Attorney Norrie Currens said the amendment only applies to pets, not to service animals approved under the American With Disabilities Act.

“It is a liability issue for the city,” Currens said. “This is meant to protect the city from liability.”

“It has to be a service animal,” said Commissioner Missy Banks. “It has to provide a specific service. I’m voting on pets in general.”