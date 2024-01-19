State Urges Caution As Five Kentuckians Are Confirmed Lost to Winter Storms This Week

State officials are urging Kentuckians to take extra precautions to stay warm and safe as the state is seeing another round of snowfall, freezing temperatures and hazardous road conditions. Kentucky Emergency Management has now reported that five Kentuckians have died in connection with this week’s freezing temperatures, according to a press release.

Those lost include a 58-year-old woman in Daviess County, a 60-year-old man in Fayette County, a 44-year-old woman in Floyd County, a 78-year-old man in Oldham County and a 61-year-old man in Woodford County.

“Britainy and I are praying for our Kentucky families who have lost their loved ones,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Everyone, please take time today to check on your family, friends and co-workers and make sure they have what they need to stay safe and warm.”

The National Weather Service currently expects much of the state to see lingering snow, with another half-inch to 1 inch of accumulation possible east of Interstate Highway 65, with temperatures falling into the teens by this evening. The state will see freezing temperatures with wind chill values hitting 5 to 15 degrees below zero Saturday morning as a second round of arctic air pushes through the region. Wind chill values are projected to be zero to minus 10 degrees on Sunday morning. The severe wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Temperatures are expected to warm into the low- to mid-40s by Monday afternoon.

Kentuckians are urged to remain off the roadways, if possible. If you have to travel, pack an emergency car kit and visit goky.ky.gov before you leave to view current traffic conditions and drive slowly.

On Sunday, the Governor declared a state of emergency, which allowed for the activation of state resources to help protect Kentucky communities and families. The Governor also activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced goods and services. With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General. Under state law, price gougers can be held accountable.

The Disaster Distress Helpline is a 24/7, year-round, confidential crisis counseling and emotional support resource for survivors, responders and anyone in the U.S./territories struggling with distress or other mental health concerns related to any natural or human-caused disaster. The helpline can be accessed via federal website or by calling 800-985-5990.

To view winter weather preparedness tips, visit kyem.ky.gov.