Motorists Warned About Winter Storm

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan, 19.

The National Weather Service is advising that a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain is expected south of Louisville and Lexington over parts of central Kentucky before widespread light to moderate snow develops over southern Indiana and central Kentucky later tonight into Friday.

Total snowfall accumulations of 0.2 to 3 inches will be possible across southern Indiana and north central Kentucky, according to the NWS.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising the public that District 7 personnel and contractors are on duty and ready for the next inclement weather event. District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford Counties. Dangerous conditions are forecast for tonight and continuing through Friday, according to the KYTC.

It is best not to travel if at all possible. If you must travel, plan to allow additional time and drive slowly to reach your destination. Be prepared by packing an emergency car kit. Freezing contributes to hazardous driving conditions. Frozen ice causes tree branches and limbs to fall. Crews will be checking for this and will make use of chainsaws for trimming and removing brush as necessary.

Motorists should remember that with low temperatures there is also the possibility of black ice. Black ice forms on asphalt and concrete. Ice develops on bridges, overpasses, and ramps prior to surface level roadways.

What to do if you see a downed power line.

Report it to your local utility company.

Do not try to clear it yourself.

Steer clear and avoid anything touching downed lines, including vehicles or tree branches.

For Kentucky watches, warnings, or advisories, visit alerts.weather.gov.

Forecast from the National Weather Service: https://www.weather.gov/lmk/weatherstory

Navigate traffic with GoKY or via Waze on your smartphone.