Mercer County In Deep Freeze

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Local schools were closed, events were canceled and government offices were either closed or operating on a two-hour delay as Mercer County—and much of the nation—was plunged into a deep freeze this weekend.

The City of Harrodsburg opened the warming shelter at the Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street), with temperatures dropping to 5 degrees overnight with a windchill of -5 degrees. In addition, the area was hit with a little over half an inch of snow Tuesday morning.

Both Burgin Independent and Mercer County schools closed Tuesday due to the cold and snow, with Mercer taking a traditional snow day while Burgin took an NTI (Non-Traditional Instruction) day. In addition, both the City of Harrodsburg and Mercer County government offices were operating on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Sunday, Jan. 14, activating price gouging laws.

“Conditions are still very treacherous, and we need Kentuckians to please stay off the roads, if possible,” Gov. Beshear said on Monday, Jan. 15. “If you have to travel, check goky.ky.gov before you leave, and please take your time and slow down. And don’t forget to check in on your neighbors, loved ones and pets.”

Kentucky Emergency Management interim director Dustin Heiser shared safety tips and said, “If you must use space heaters, please follow safety guidelines. Keep them at least three feet away from flammable objects, and turn them off when you leave the room or go to sleep. And remember to ensure proper ventilation when using heating appliances to prevent carbon monoxide buildup. Do not use generators, grills or other fuel-burning devices indoors.” To view winter weather preparedness tips, visit kyem.ky.gov.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises that District 7 personnel worked overnight plowing and treating routes. Crews continued to work through the day to clear roadways. The 12 counties in the district are evaluated individually based on location, terrain and temperatures.

The danger hasn’t been the snow accumulation, but the frigid temperatures. According to a KYTC press release, when exposed to cold temperatures, blood vessels in the skin, arms, and legs narrow. This helps vital organs stay warm but decreases the blood flow to fingers and toes. Overexposure to cold puts people at risk for frostbite and hypothermia. When the air temperature is -30 °C, with 16 km/h wind (a flag will be fully extended), skin can freeze in about a minute. with 48 km/h wind, skin can freeze in 30 seconds.

Tips to avoid cold stress:

• Wear the proper clothing for the weather conditions. Stay up-to-date on the weather forecast to know if you need to dress for the cold, wet or windy weather.

• Wear layers of clothing to help keep warm.

• Stay dry while working. Be prepared with a change of clothes if needed.

• Schedule work during the warmest part of the day whenever possible.

• Take short breaks in warm areas.

• Avoid working alone. Try to work in pairs so one worker can recognize the dangers of the cold.

For more information: https://www.osha.gov/winter-weather/cold-stress.