Looking Ahead To A Big 2024: Harrodsburg Turns The Big 250, Solar Eclipse And So Much More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The community is invited to Mercer County’s 18th Annual 2024 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, at the Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street).

That’s the first big event of 2024, which is set to be a momentous year in Mercer County. That’s because 2024 is the year Harrodsburg celebrates its 250th anniversary. With a parade and a four-day festival announced so far, it promises to be a big celebration, but it’s hardly the only thing to look forward to this year, including holidays, the change of seasons and even a total eclipse of the sun.

January

February

• Harrodsburg Rotary Club Pancake Day at Lion’s Club Community Center (450 East Factory Street). The Rotary Club’s annual fund-raiser is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Delivery available.

• Chinese New Year—Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

• Mardi Gras—Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

• Valentine’s Day—Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

• President’s Day—Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

• Leap Day—Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

March

• Daylight Saving Time—spring forward one hour starting at midnight on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

• Ramadan—scheduled to start the evening of Monday, March 11, 2024.

• Second annual Downtown Harrodsburg’s Shamrock Shuffle on Saturday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Harrodsburg First Main Street Program and the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission invites everyone to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day responsibly and visit participating locations to be entered into a giveaway for a gift basket valued at over $500. Visitors must be 21 years or older to participate. While they’re encouraged to grab a drink or a bite to eat at the locations, they only have to visit the locations to get their cards punched and be eligible to win the gift basket.

• St. Patrick’s Day— Sunday, March 17, 2024.

• First Day of Spring— Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

• Harrodsburg Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). next week on Saturday, March 30. The free event is open to children up to the age of 12 and runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Easter Sunday— Sunday, March 31, 2024.

April

• Total Solar Eclipse—Monday, April 8, 2024. Last chance to see a total solar eclipse in the continental United States for 20 years. Most of Kentucky is not in line to see the totality. Paducah will get approximately one minute 31 seconds of the totality starting at 2 p.m. Central and Henderson is supposed to get a two and a half minutes of the totality starting at 2:02 p.m. Central, according to nationaleclipse.com.

May

• 150th Kentucky Derby—Saturday, May 4, 2024.

• Cinco de Mayo— Sunday, May 5, 2024.

• Friday Night On Main —Friday, May 10, 2024. The Harrodsburg First Main Street Program hosts Friday Nights On Main at Olde Town Park on the second Friday of every month from May to September. The event features live music as well as food and shopping from 5 to 10 p.m.

• Mother’s Day— Sunday, May 12, 2024.

• Native Dawn Flute Gathering at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). The free festival celebrating Native American music as well as traditional arts and crafts runs from Friday, May 24, 2024, through Sunday, May 26, 2024 at Old Fort Harrod State Park.

• Ol’ Iron Rundown )166 Marimon Avenue). Annual car show featuring hot rods, custom cars, trucks and motorcycles happens Saturday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• 15th annual Chamber Music Festival of the Bluegrass at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Festival runs from Friday, May, 24, 2024, through Sunday, May 26, 2024.

• Memorial Day—Saturday, May 27, 2024.

• The Great American Brass Band Festival is based in Danville, but events have been known to happen here in Mercer County too. This year’s festival will be one shorter this year, runs Thursday, May 30, 2024, through Saturday, June 1, 2024.

• MYPATH—Mindful-Yoga-Practice—at Terrapin-Hill Farm (7695 Mackville Road). A weekend of yoga-related activities ​plus music, nature, camping, good food and fellowship runs Thursday, May 30, 2024, through Sunday, June 2, 2024, and Sept. 26-29, 2024

June

• The 400 Mile Yard Sale runs Thursday, June 6, 2024, through Sunday, June 9, 2024. The four day yard sale happens along at locations along U.S. 68 and across Mercer County.

• Picnic in the Park at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Mercer County’s oldest live entertainment series returns Friday, June 7, 2024, and happens every Friday at noon through July.

• Harrodsburg’s 250th Parade happens Saturday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The parade will start at the parking lot at Old Fort Harrod State Park and proceed down Lexington Street, turning left on Main Street down to Mooreland Avenue and up College Street back to the fort.

• PlayThink Movement and Arts Festival at Terrapin-Hill Farm (7695 Mackville Road). A family festival welcome to all ages runs Wednesday, June 12, 2024, through Sunday, June 16, 2024.

• Settlement and Raid at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) runs Thursday, June 13, 2024, through Sunday, June 16, 2024. Full scale re-enactment on Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, with settlers, natives, traders and living history both days. Lots of extra activities for Harrodsburg’s 250th Anniversary.

• Flag Day—Friday, June 14, 2024.

• Heart of Kentucky Juneteenth at West Lane Park (345 West Lane). Food trucks, live music and more on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15.

• Harrodsburg’s 250th Birthday Celebration. Four-day festival from Thursday, June 13, 2024, until Sunday, June 16, 2024. The Harrodsburg City Commission has approved closing Main Street from Mooreland Avenue to Short Street starting Wednesday, June 12, at 3 p.m. to allow organizers to install a stage for four days of music at the top of the hill.

• Father’s Day— Sunday, June 16, 2024.

• Juneteenth Federal Holiday—Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

• Summer starts— Thursday, June 20, 2024.

July

• Independence Day—Thursday, July 4, 2024.

• Rislofest Music Festival at Terrapin-Hill Farm (7695 Mackville Road). Memorial festival celebrating the community created through live music runs Friday, July 5, 2024, through Sunday, July 7, 2024.

• “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky” at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Live outdoor drama returns Performances start Thursday, July 11. 2024, and run every Thursday through Saturday in July. All performances are scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

• The 197th Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Ave). America’s longest running horse show kicks off Saturday, July 21, 2024, and runs for a week, concluding Saturday, July 27, 2024.

August

• The 127 Yard Sale runs Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, through Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. The four day yard sale happens along at locations along U.S. 127 and across Mercer County.

• Rhythm Rising at Terrapin-Hill Farm (7695 Mackville Road). Drumming, movement, sound healing, therapeutic and rhythm-centric workshops, live performances runs Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, through Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.

• Craft Fair at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Festival boasting crafts, including exceptional pottery, jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, needlecraft, basketry, leather goods, floral design and Shaker reproductions runs Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, and Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.

• 12th Annual Pioneer Days Festival at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Festival runs from Thursday, Aug. 15, 2025, until Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.

September

• Labor Day—Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.

• Burgin Fall Festival (Main Street, Burgin). Three days of fall fun runs from Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, through Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.

• Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Three days of jazz runs Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, through Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.

• MYPATH—Mindful-Yoga-Practice—at Terrapin-Hill Farm (7695 Mackville Road). A weekend of yoga-related activities ​plus music, nature, camping, good food and fellowship runs Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, through Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

• Harvest Fest at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Hayride, pumpkin painting, haystack climbing, pony rides, Harvest Market, craft demonstrations, live music and more. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, and Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

October

• Oktoberfest (downtown Harrodsburg) will celebrate its eighth anniversary when it returns, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. The three day festival runs until Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

• Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day—Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.

• Halloween—Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.

November

• Diwali—Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

• Daylight Savings Time—Fall back one hour starting at midnight on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.

• Veterans Day—Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

• Thanksgiving—Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.

December

• Winter starts—Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.

• Christmas Eve—Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024.

• Christmas Day—Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024.

• Kwanzaa—starts Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024.

• New Year’s Eve—Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.

Have anything planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender.