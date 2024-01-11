Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

A staple of many Harro­dsburg residents’ day-to-day lives, the C&T Food Market has switched ownership beginning Jan. 1.

Charlie Martha began the business with his father Abe in August 1979, and he has spent more than 44 years providing the citizens of Harrodsburg with delicious treats, soups, sandwiches and much more.

Just a few years after beginning work at C&T. his father’s health had receded, meaning Charlie would be left with most of the respon­sibility in running the business. Just two years after that, Charlie and his wife, Joanne, opened a store closer to where they lived in Lexington.

Martha hasn’t had much time off over the last much four decades, running a business is very demanding and he would often work 100 hours a week, give or take, to keep the doors open.

“I’ve got a lot of stuff to catch up on in my own life,” Martha said. “Do a little bit of traveling, not as you much as my wife wants to, you know, but we’ll do some traveling,” Martha do joked. “I’m not the homebody, I’m sure after a few months I’ll get stir crazy and go get a part time job or something.”

He will working with the property’s new owner, Sandy Patel, over the next 100 days, showing her the most efficient ways to make his recipes and working to ensure a successful transition to new leadership.

“He taught me a lot of stuff about the business and he gave me really good guidelines,” Patel said.

Patel added that all of C&T’s beloved deli items and recipes will remain in the store, and new items will be added to the shelves and menu as well.