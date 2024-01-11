Boyle Spoils Lady Titans’ 2A State Hopes

Samuel Warren/April Ellis

The Mercer County Lady Titans (9-5) defeated Bourbon County 54-41 in the opening round of the Kentucky 2-A Section 5 tournament in Boyle County on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The following day, Mercer beat Western Hills 67-43. The Lady Titans won their section of the 2A tournaments each of the last three seasons (2021 was canceled due to COVID), and faced Boyle County (10-5) on Thursday, Jan. 4, with a chance to appear in the state tournament again.

Junior Skylar Webb pump faked behind the perimeter and stepped to the foul line before using the glass for Mercer’s opening points. Anna Kate Drakeford dribbled incessantly for about 10 seconds before shaking her defender and drawing a foul at the basket. Drakeford made both of her shots from the charity stripe to give Mercer an early 4-0 lead.