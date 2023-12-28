Weekender Dec. 28, 2023–Jan. 5, 2024: Ushering In The New Year And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The New Year is almost here and there is a whole lot happening here in Mercer County. “The Christmas Carol Experience” continues at the Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) on Thursdays through Sundays until the end of the year.

Devine’s Winter Funfest (623 Talmage-Mayo Road) kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 2, and will run Friday through Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. until Saturday, Feb. 17. Admission is $7 for ages 3 and over and free for children ages 2 and under. And everyone gets a free cookie. For a full list of activities, visit devinescornmaze.com or call 859-613-5066.

The Christmas Lights of Bondville (510 Bondville Road, Salvisa) ends Thursday, Dec. 28. The show is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, visit their Facebook page @Christmas Lights of Bondville.

Don’t forget to check out the Christmas Forest at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) The display, sponsored by the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce and Auto Kustoms, runs through Jan. 6, 2024. Call the chamber at 859-734-3314 for more information.

Get a jump on your holiday shopping for 2024 at the annual Shops Holiday Sale at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road) from Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, to Jan. 1, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Enjoy savings of 20-50 percent on all post-holiday and sale merchandise. Visit their three locations in the 1815 Carpenter’s Shop, 1839 Trustees’ Office and 1848 Post Office. Call 859.734.5411 or email info@shakervillageky.org for more information.

Have a Happy New Year, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023

• Live drama: “Christmas Carol Experience” at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) A 360-degree immersive retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, with Ebenezer Scrooge, Christmas ghosts, Tiny Tim and God bless us everyone..Tickets: $34-$59 based on day and availability. VIP tickets are $99 including souvenir mug, drink and a private carol sing along with the cast inside the mansion 30 minutes prior to the show. Shows at 6 and 8 p.m. brianclowdus.com/performances/christmascarol.

• Live music by Duncan Shadrack at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Wake ‘n’ Bake. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Dec. 29, 2023

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023Weekender Dec. 28, 2023–Jan. 5, 2024

New Year’s Eve

• New Year’s Eve at the 19th Hole Restaurant (1742 Danville Road). Doors open 7 p.m. Party starts 8 p.m. $10 cover charge. brightleafgolfresort.com/19th_hole or 859-734-2021.

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

New Year’s Day

• New Year’s Day Mass at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road). Bilingual Mass at 11 a.m. 859-734-4270 or harrodsburgcatholic.com.

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke with J.T. at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Jan. 5, 2024

• Teen Game Zone at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). An evening of gaming for teens 13-18–video games, board games, card games, or ping pong, we’ve got it all. Snacks provided. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Jukebox Bingo starts at 8:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.