Mercer Catcher Haylee Ransdell Signs With Asbury

The Harrodsburg Herald/Sam Warren
Lady Titan catcher Haylee Ransdell is pictured (center) with current and former coaches during her signing ceremony on Friday, Dec. 15.

Sam Warren
Herald Staff
Mercer County softball celebrated the signing of one of its athletes in Haylee Ransdell Friday, Dec. 15. Ransdell was solid and consistent from her catcher position and finished her junior campaign with the fifth highest batting average on the team, .284. Ransdell added 15 RBIs and two runs as well, while managing a 0.432 OBP.

Newly appointed Head Coach of Mercer County Softball Darren Ransdell is also Haylee’s uncle…

