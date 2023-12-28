Clerk’s Office Will Pause In-Person And Online Motor Vehicle Services

Services Will Resume Jan. 12, 2024

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Clerk’s Motor Vehicle Office will temporarily pause in-person and online motor and vessel­ related services from Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, through Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, as part of the Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System rollout.

At their final meeting of 2023 on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 10:30 a.m., the Mercer County Fiscal Court voted to support the clerk’s office payroll during the closure. The clerk’s office will reimburse the county once the office has fully reopened.

Vehicle owners due to renew in 2023 are encouraged to do so early before holiday closures on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, as well as Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, and Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

n a statement, Mercer County Clerk Chris Horn said the rollout may cause longer wait times when services resume in January. Renewals by mail are available at the following address:

Mercer County Clerk

P.O. Box 426

Harrodsburg, KY 40330

At last week’s fiscal court meeting, Horn told the magistrates the vault and recording department will be open to the public beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, but the rest of his staff will training with the new system.

“We’re not scheduled to go live until Jan. 11,” Horn said. “We’re going to clean up a lot of stuff.”

Magistrate Tim Darland said the closure was going to be “a headache this time of year.”

“Please be patient,” Horn said. “We’re going to work hard and do the best we can.”

The magistrates also approved the clerk’s office third quarter report.