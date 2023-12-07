Mercer County EMS, Harrodsburg Fire Department Host Christmas Event On Dec. 9

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County EMS and the Harrodsburg Fire Department invite everyone to the Harrodsburg Public Safety building (1300 Louisville Road) on Saturday, Dec. 9, from noon to 2 p.m. In addition to a Touch a Truck event where you’ll get to see a fire truck and ambulance up close, you can meet and greet EMS and fire department personnel. The Grinch and Santa Claus will also be there.

Mercer County EMS is making changes. Paul Parks, who owned the company for 33 years, sold it to Patrick Meko, who is now serving as the new director.

“We are just getting warmed up here in Mercer County,” said Patrick Meko, who came on board with Mercer County EMS in late September. “When I was first welcomed into this community, I noticed one thing right away. The people of Harrodsburg and Mercer County wanted an EMS service that served the community well and in a timely manner. For decades, this service has served the good people of Mercer County. We simply wanted to take the next step and build upon what was already in place. These new changes allow for just that and much more.”

Meko said they have been evaluating ambulance response times and accountability. They are also addressing making the staff pay structure more competitive and restructuring management and operations to better serve the county. Meko, who is serving as the new director, said they now have a new medical director on board as well as staff supervisors.

“Mercer County EMS feels they are set up well for great accomplishments going forward,” Meko said in a press release.

Mercer County EMS is also working to improve community engagement, not just with local leaders but also with the community. Meko said many of the current staff members live in Mercer County and grew up here, like the assistant director, Teri Winchester.

“Growing up in Mercer County, I had an experience early on with EMS when my father had cancer,” Winchester said. “I started working in EMS right after I graduated high school, and to have the opportunity to still be working for the people of this county is not only a blessing but a true honor for me. I can promise we will continue to serve the residents of Mercer County to the best of our ability.”

Officials like Mercer County Judge-Executive Sarah Steele have praised Meko for meeting with stakeholders—including officials at James Haggin Ephraim McDowell Hospital—and trying to address their concerns during the transition.

Christmas at Harrodsburg Public Safety (1300 Louisville Road) happens Saturday, Dec. 9, from noon to 2 p.m. Mercer County EMS and Harrodsburg Fire Department will have Touch a Truck, meet and greet emergency personnel and visits from the Grinch and Santa Claus.

Mercer County EMS can be reached at 859-734-4486. Visit them online at mercercountyems.com or on their new Facebook page, @Mercer County EMS.