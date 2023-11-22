Weekender Nov. 22–Dec. 1: Thanksgiving, Shop Small Saturday and more

Robert Moore

Thanksgiving is the official start of the Christmas shopping season. This year, don’t forget to support your friends and neighbors on Small Business Saturday, which happens Saturday, Nov. 25. Local merchants all over Mercer County will be holding sales. The Mercer County Chamber of Commerce (101 South Main Street Suite 1) is holding a shop hop and cards at the chamber office as well as businesses around town. It starts Nov. 25 and runs until Friday, Dec. 1. Turn in your card at the chamber office. The top three people who have visited the most stores win a prize. Businesses on Main Street will be open along with pop up shops at the chamber office and the Glengary (see listing below). The ad with participating businesses and their open times can be found in the latest issue of the Harrodsburg Herald on page 3B.

Stop by the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce office for full details and a list so you can earn points. For more information, visit call 859-734.2365 or email Jill Cutler at info@mercerchamber.

Among the merchants participating in this year’s Shop Small Saturday is Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill ((3501 Lexington Road). Enjoy 20 percent off all full-priced merchandise in the Shops at Shaker Village, including the 1815 Carpenter’s Shop, 1839 Trustees’ Office and 1848 Post Office. For more information, call 859-734-5411 or visit shakervillageky.org.

Happy Thanksgiving, Mercer County.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

• Gobble ‘Til You Wobble at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Featuring live music by John Thomas Moore (starting at 7 p.m.) and food by Casa Mobile. Starts at noon. 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Thanksgiving Eve Party at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Featuring live music by Tony and Nick (staring 7:30 p.m. Party starts 4 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Mackville Community Thanksgiving service at Mackville Baptist Church (10835 Main Street, Mackville). Mackville Methodist minister brings the message. Starts 7 p.m. 352-598-1393

Thursday, Nov. 23

Thanksgiving

• Thanksgiving at Granny’s Diner (513 West Broadway). Menu includes choice of turkey and dressing with turkey gravy or baked ham, three sides and roll. $15 plus tax per person. Drinks not included, desserts $2.95. Kids meal $7. Regular menu not available. Reservations only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or text 859-612-7731.

• Thanksgiving Buffet at 19th Hole (1742 Danville Road). Drink, salad bar, Thanksgiving dinner and desserts for $17 ($8 for kids.) Reservations available at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. 859-734-2021 or Facebook @19th Hole.

Friday, Nov. 24

Black Friday

• “War Comes to Zion: Pleasant Hill and the American Civil War” at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). The Shakers were committed pacifists but were unable to fully avoid the nation’s deadliest war. Learn how the Civil War impacted Pleasant Hill in the 1860s—and for years to come. 6 to 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Shop Small Saturday

• Blessing of the Hounds at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Join the Long Run Woodford Hounds fox hunters for a traditional blessing of the hounds, riders, and horses, followed by the first meet of the formal hunting season. Warm up with winter breakfast foods and beverages alongside roaring outdoor fire pits. Starts 9 a.m. Riders and hounds will make their ceremonial approach with music and the blessing at 10 a.m. Event is included with general admission. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Christmas Market at the Glengary (2192 Lexington Road) Kick off the holiday season with vendors, food, Santa and Christmas Cheer. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 859-612-8580 or Facebook @the Glengary.

• Fashion Show at Custom Promotional Products (120 East Lexington Street) Fashion show is part of Small Business Saturday. Starts 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 859-734-5222 or Facebook @CPPKY.

• Christmas Forest Lighting at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) Featuring music, treats, cocoa, a visit from Santa and more. Sponsored by the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce and Auto Kustoms. Starts 6 p.m. Display runs through rest of year. 859-734-3314.

• Live music by Jimmy Brewer at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, Nov. 26

• Country Christmas Concert with Larry Sanders and Borderline at Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home (304 East Lexington Street). Light refreshments provided .Non-perishable food item is requested as admission. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3361 or lgs4033@gmail.com

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Thursday, Nov. 30

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Karaoke at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Dec. 1

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Teen Game Zone at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Friday night gaming— video games, board games, card games, or ping pong. Snacks provided. Program for teens 13-18. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• 30th Annual Christmas Tea Room and the Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street). Dine-in or carry out. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 859-325-9028 or harrodsburghistorical.org.

• Christmas on Main (Main Street Harrodsburg). Live music, shopping, food and drinks. The fun starts at 5 p.m. with tree lighting at 6 p.m. Sponsored by Harrodsburg First Main Street Program. harrodsburgfirst@gmail or Facebook @ HBChristmasonMain.

• Candlelight Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Trace the evolution of Christmas celebrations in Shaker communities. Tours start outside the Trustees’ Office at 5:30 to 7 p.m. Price: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else, attending Candlelight Tour on Saturday includes admission to Illuminated Evenings.. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

